Partly cloudy and a slight chance for a stray afternoon or evening rain shower. Scattered snow showers develop overnight in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys between 1-4 AM. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-50.
The upper-level low remains off the coast of WA/OR this morning with weak disturbances rotating around the low. One this morning is managing to squeeze out a renegade flurry. Another disturbance will give us a 10-20% chance for a stray afternoon/evening rain shower, but most areas will remain dry. Off shore winds will increase a bit tonight producing upslope conditions along the east slopes of the Cascades. The best orographic lift looks to be in the upper Yakima and Kittitas counties. This when combined with the disturbance could produce light accumulating snow between 1-4 AM Wednesday in the Upper Yakima Valley into the Kittitas Valley. The morning models have backed off a bit on accumulation, but 1/2-1.5" may still be possible. Everyone else should be dry with only a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening rain shower. Highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
A much stronger frontal system will begin to approach the coast on Thursday with increasing clouds. Gusty winds (30-40 MPH) develop overnight as the warm front moves inland. Moisture will also begin to overrun the region overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. The cold air appears to be deep enough for accumulating snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys through mid-morning Friday before transitioning to rain. Conversely, the Columbia Basin and Foothills will be mainly rain with a few pockets of rain/snow mix - No accumulation. This system looks to bring another round of heavy snow to the mountains through Friday night.
Snowfall Forecast... Thursday Night-Friday
- Cascades: 8-14"
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell): 5-8"
- Blues: 4-8"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 1-4" before transitioning to rain (Weather Alert)
- Columbia Basin and Foothills: None-Dusting (cold rain and windy)
We dry out over the weekend for lower elevations, but keep scattered snow showers falling in the mountains through Saturday evening. Partly sunny and nice Sunday with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s. A pattern change arrives early next week as a southwesterly flow develops bringing warmer and moist air into the region. This will likely result in the snow levels climbing to 5,000 ft by Monday-Tuesday with rain in the lower elevation and rain/snow mix in the mountain passes.
