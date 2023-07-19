July 19 th Evening Forecast -

Quiet and warm night ahead with overall temperatures in the 50s and 60s. With triple digits headed our way, fire concerns start to increase throughout the lower basin, Kittitas Valley and East slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

Why a Weather Alert? Triple digit temperatures, low humidity levels and breezy winds put us in the Weather Alert Tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday in the Lower Columbia Basin. East Slopes and Yakima will be in a Weather Alert tomorrow (Thursday) only.

Saturday through the next week, we start off with a SW flow moving over the Pacific Northwest and close to seasonal season temperatures. However, an upper-level low off the coast makes its way over by the start of next week. This low brings in some moisture and slightly cooler temperatures. The moisture won't be enough to see much locally other than cooler temperatures and some clouds in our area. Upper elevations in the Cascades (mostly the peaks) can see a stray rain drop.

On the West, going to be a NICE! Bejeweled Sound​, weekend. Mid to upper 80s with a cool down by Monday.

Overall, warmer tomorrow, increasing fire and heat concerns with breezy conditions from the slopes through eastern WA Gorge and the lower basin. With the triple digits, it's especially important to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and if working outdoors, take breaks often.

Tri-Cities

Thursday: WX Alert Sunny and HOTTTTT - 102/67

Friday: WX Alert Sunny and still hot - 100/66

Saturday: Sunny and breezy - 98/64

Sunday: Sunny and warm - 94/63

Monday: Sunny and cool down - 92/60

Tuesday: Sunny - 90/61

Yakima

Thursday: WX Alert Sunny and HOT - 100/64

Friday: Hot - 98/64 Saturday: Sunny and warm - 95/61 Sunday: Sunny - 92/60 Monday: Sunny - 90/58