Sunny, hot and breezy this evening with gusts 10-20 mph. Winds will be locally stronger in the Yakima Canyon with gusts 25-30 mph until 1 AM. Temperatures this evening in the 90s. Clear and mild tonight with decreasing wind, low in the 50-60s. Sunny and hotter tomorrow with afternoon highs in the mid 90s-100.
Ridging will continue to build into the Pacific Northwest tomorrow sending temperatures into the upper 90s-low 100s. Winds will be a little breezy during the evening in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. This will keep their fire danger elevated. The fire danger will ramp up on Saturday with an upper-level trough will moving over the ridge. This will tighten the pressure gradient producing breezy to gusty winds at 20-35 mph. Weather Alert Day for Saturday as the hot ,dry and gusty conditions will give us a High Fire Danger.
Fire Weather Watch... Saturday (this may need to be extended into Sunday)
- Hot, Dry and Gusty Winds
- W 15-25 Gusts 35 MPH
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
Mostly sunny and the hot weather continues into next week with highs in the mid 90s-100s.
