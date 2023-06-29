fire ww
Sunny, hot and breezy this evening with gusts 10-20 mph.  Winds will be locally stronger in the Yakima Canyon with gusts 25-30 mph until 1 AM.  Temperatures this evening in the 90s.  Clear and mild tonight with decreasing wind, low in the 50-60s.  Sunny and hotter tomorrow with afternoon highs in the mid 90s-100.
 
Ridging will continue to build into the Pacific Northwest tomorrow sending temperatures into the upper 90s-low 100s.  Winds will be a little breezy during the evening in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.  This will keep their fire danger elevated.  The fire danger will ramp up on Saturday with an upper-level trough will moving over the ridge.  This will tighten the pressure gradient producing breezy to gusty winds at 20-35 mph.  Weather Alert Day for Saturday as the hot ,dry and gusty conditions will give us a High Fire Danger
 
Fire Weather Watch... Saturday (this may need to be extended into Sunday)
  • Hot, Dry and Gusty Winds
  • W 15-25 Gusts 35 MPH
  • Fires Spread Rapidly
  • No Outdoor Burning
Mostly sunny and the hot weather continues into next week with highs in the mid 90s-100s.