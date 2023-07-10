July 10th, 2023

Red Flag Warning - Until 8PM

-WA/OR Lower Basin and Eastern Washington

-Thunderstorms and lightning can start up some fires

-Gusty winds up to 40 MPH

Crazy weather morning. Thunderstorms passing through the lower basin should end by the late morning. They'll continue throughout the East Slopes into tonight clearing out by tomorrow morning. Gusty winds push the storm out clearing the skies for most of the area tonight and the rest of the week. A cold front follows the storm with the wind gusts going up to 30 MPH mostly in the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. However, the winds are still looking to be a challenge for fire concerns.

Gusts turn breezy tomorrow and sunshine returns. Thursday into the weekend we remain calm and breezy before triple digit temperatures over the weekend. By calm, we drop down into the low 90s and then up to low 100s and breezy. A low moves into Northern Washington/Southern Canada on Monday. Temperatures peak with hot & sunny skies. We'll have mostly dry and breezy conditions through the Cascade gaps. Sunday into Monday could have a small chance of mountain thunderstorms once again.

Tri-Cities

Monday: AM t-storms, PM clouds, gusty winds - 94/60

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy - 92/62

Wednesday: Sunny - 90/62

Thursday: Sunny, the warm up begins - 94/63

Friday: Sunny - 98/65

Saturday: HOT and Sunny - 102/66

Sunday: HOT and Sunny - 101/65

Yakima

Monday: Mtn. t-storms, gusty then breezy - 92/58

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy - 90/60

Wednesday: Sunny - 89/59

Thursday: Sunny - 92/61

Friday: Sunny and breezy - 96/63

Saturday: HOT and sunny - 100/65