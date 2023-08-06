Is it spooky season already? It sure feels like it!
An upper-level low remains over Northeast Oregon giving us mountain thunderstorms and hit or miss showers in the Basin. The low continues to bring in some monsoonal moisture our way, making it humid, gloomy and gusty for some regions. Throughout the day, the low heads East into Idaho. Starting Monday, a northwesterly flow brings some thunderstorms and showers mainly in Northeast Oregon, showers in the Basin. With the flow, we see lighter winds but breezy along the Cascades and Gorge.
Looking at the week ahead, we see a break in the rain Tuesday. Then an upper-level trough off the coast moves inland Wednesday with some breezy conditions and a slight chance of stray rain drops in the Cascades. We get a break from the rain again after that but temperatures go from the 80s into the low/mid 90s. An upper ridge builds up as we head into the weekend bringing us MUCH warmer temperatures throughout the Columbia Basin and winds to the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.
