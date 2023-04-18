Tuesday April 18th Weather Forecast

Tuesday:
Frost/Freeze warning for Yakima and Kittitas Valleys from 2-9 a.m. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s which could be dangerous for outside pipes and new plants. Partly Cloudy skies during the day with clouds developing at night. Mostly dry and calm for the beginning of the middle of the week. Overnight lows below freezing and some windy conditions could cause frost to develop on some yards and newly budding plants. Hopefully with enough cloud cover, we might not see the frost develop, but expect it in the mornings until Thursday! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 54-58/32-35
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/32-36.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 54-58/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 53-56/30-33
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 27-33/20-23
Wednesday:
Frost/Freeze warning for Yakima and Kittitas Valleys from 2-9 a.m. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s which could be dangerous for outside pipes and new plants. Partly Cloudy skies during the day with clouds developing at night. Mostly dry and calm for the middle of the week. Overnight lows below freezing and some windy conditions could cause frost to develop on some yards and newly budding plants. Hopefully with enough cloud cover, we might not see the frost develop, but expect it in the mornings until Thursday! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. While temps are kinda cool, we will see more and more of the snowpack begin melting and raising water levels of rivers and streams. Southern Blue Mountains will begin to see a lot of that runoff with more of the region seeing higher and faster rivers by the middle to the end of the week. Be very careful if you go out on the river to do any fishing or recreational activities.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 54-57/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Thursday:
Frost/Freeze warning for Yakima and Kittitas Valleys from 2-9 a.m. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s which could be dangerous for outside pipes and new plants.
Partly Cloudy skies during the day with clouds developing at night. Mostly dry and calm for the middle of the week. Overnight lows below freezing and some windy conditions could cause frost to develop on some yards and newly budding plants. Hopefully with enough cloud cover, we might not see the frost develop. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a chance of a stray shower or two. While temps are kinda cool, we will see more and more of the snowpack begin melting and raising water levels of rivers and streams. Southern Blue Mountains will begin to see a lot of that runoff with more of the region seeing higher and faster rivers by the middle to the end of the week. Be very careful if you go out on the river to do any fishing or recreational activities.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Friday:
Plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week with temps climbing slightly back into a reasonable low 60s. Could maybe see some showers develop but overall a nice start to the weekend. Overnight lows climb into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Temperatures for Friday:
Saturday:
Plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week with temps climbing slightly back into a reasonable low 60s. Could maybe see some showers develop but overall a nice start to the weekend. Overnight lows climb into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Sunday:
Sunny during the days with a few clouds that will turn into mostly cloudy skies during the night. Temps will be in the mid 60s for much of the region.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 55-59/38-41.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 62-65/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 63-66/45-48.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 61-64/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 61-64/40-44
East slopes of the Cascades: 47-51/35-39
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 56-59/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 44-47/30-33
Monday:
Mostly sunny conditions with lingering showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to low 60s as we see clouds build into the afternoon. Clouds will increase in the evening and keep our overnight lows in the mid to low 40s.
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny with average temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Clouds will build in the evening and we could have a slight breeze. Overnight lows in the mid to low 40s.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 55-59/38-41.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 62-65/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 63-66/45-48.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 61-64/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 61-64/40-44
East slopes of the Cascades: 47-51/35-39
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 56-59/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 44-47/30-34
