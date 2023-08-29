This week:
Wind Advisory for Northern Oregon & Kittitas Valley:
Windy and gusty conditions will be strongest Tuesday with a fresh to strong breeze around 20-25 mph and gusts 35-40 mph in the midafternoon for almost everywhere except the Kittitas Valley and OR Columbia Basin. Wind speeds will be 25-30 mph with gusts expected to reach up to 50-55 mph meeting the criteria for a Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Hit or miss showers today with a few thunderstorms in the mix. Less than a tenth of an inch is expected when it is all said and done, but where thunderstorms occur, we could see much heavier rainfall. A super slight chance (10-20%) of a severe thunderstorm Tuesday night for Franklin, Walla Walla, and Columbia Counties in Washington plus Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Grant Counties in Oregon. A cold front coming on shore will drop temps down to the low 80s and upper 70s Tuesday through Wednesday. Calmer conditions with a slight breeze hanging around Wednesday and Thursday as we prepare for another low to move down from Canada Thursday afternoon to round the week out with temps in the low 80s and a chance of showers to start the weekend. Thursday looks to be the coolest day with highs in the low 70s and even upper 60s.
Labor Day Weekend:
Some uncertainty this weekend depending on the exit of the aforementioned low on Thursday. Could leave Friday night/Saturday morning. Could leave Sunday night. Overall, a chance of some showers throughout the holiday weekend with a scarce amount of sunshine. Temps will be cool for the weekend also as they remain in the low 80s and upper 70s and dropping to the mid 70s for Labor Day. Better confidence we keep it mostly cloudy and a slight chance of light showers.
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/58-61
Yakima: 80-83/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 78-81/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Wednesday:
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 69-72/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 68-71/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 65-68/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Friday:
Saturday:
Sunday:
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 68-71/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 65-68/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
