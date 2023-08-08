This Week:
Calmer conditions Tuesday with slight ridging keeping us warm and dry. Wednesday morning a short wave starts to move through the region. Late Wednesday night we remain breezy from the west as a ridge moves into the southwest of us off the coast and keeps us sunny, warm and dry through the weekend. Temps will be in the 80s for the first half and warm up to the low 90s and mid 90s by the weekend. Gusty evenings for the lower east slopes of the Cascades on Tuesday out of the west 15-25 mph becoming more widespread through eastern Washington and Oregon during the day Wednesday. Thursday through next week will be much calmer.
This Weekend:
Warm and sunny this weekend with temps in the low to mid 90s as we continue to heat up into the upper 90s by next Tuesday. High fire danger returns ahead of the weekend as some breezy conditions remain in the dry, lower east slopes of the Cascades. Humidity should remain high enough to keep fire dangers away from critical levels.
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/41-44
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 84-87/55-58
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/41-44
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/41-44
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/41-44
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/41-44
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/51-54
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 81-84/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 92-95/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 92-95/61-64
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 89-92/58-61
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 87-90/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/51-54
