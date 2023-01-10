Dense fog advisory tonight until 10 a.m. Wednesday in the northern foothills of the Blue mountains.
Less than 1 mile visibility and possibly slick roads in some areas of dense fog as temps will be below freezing.
Lows tonight with mostly cloudy skies will be right at freezing in the northern foothills and below freezing from the Tri-Cities to the east slopes of the Cascades.
Tomorrow will have daytime highs in the upper 40s/low 50s for NEOR, mid to low 40s for the Columbia Basin, and upper 30s to the low 30s for Yakima and the east slopes of the Cascades.Slick road conditions tomorrow morning with a foggy start across the board from the foothills to the east slopes, but more dense in the foothills of the Blues.
Partly sunny skies after the fog lifts in the afternoon as clouds begin to come in during the evening hours after 6 p.m. and showers follow in the late evening Wednesday and continue through Thursday morning.
Around 7 p.m. winds will begin to pick up in northeast Oregon from Condon through Dayton along the base of the Blue mountains.
A high wind warning is in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday for the northern foothills in the Blues with sustained windspeeds 35-50 mph and gusts 55-65 mph.
Similar conditions to this past weekend but more fog and possibly icy roads thrown in the mix with showers and light snowfall in the upper elevations.
Thursday, lower elevations will see primarily rain as a warm front associated with the next system keeps the snow level around 5000 feet.
Some mountain passes in the Cascades could see some light snowfall but expect little to no accumulation.
Thursday daytime highs will be in the upper 40s/low 50s for northeast Oregon, mid 40s for the Columbia Basin, and low 40s/upper 30s for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
Showers will become more scattered by Thursday night into Friday morning, still falling in the foothills of the Blues and in the upper elevations of the Cascades until they taper off Friday afternoon/night.
Temps Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s for lower elevations from the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys to the foothills of the Blues. East slopes of the Cascades and the upper elevations of the Blues will remain in the mid to upper 30s with fairly dry conditions.
Saturday will keep us in a fairly warm trend with partly cloudy skies through the weekend and a very slight chance of rain Sunday night through Tuesday morning as temps drop just slightly to the mid and low 40s.
Wednesday will keep the mostly dry and cloudy conditions as temps climb back to the mid and upper 40s.
