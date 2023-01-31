Tuesday Jan 31 Weather Forecast

Tuesday:
Wind Advisory for the Grande Ronde Valley near La Grande until 4 a.m. Thursday. Breezy today in NEOR around 20-30 mph and gusts around 25-35 mph. Cloudy and cold across the region with temps feeling like yesterday, but slightly warmer in some places. Northern foothills will be in the upper 30s and low 40s but everyone else hanging around the freezing mark. Could see some sprinkles/flurries if anything comes down, but most everything is evaporating before it hits the ground since it is so light. Chance of some sun just before sunset WHICH IS AT 5 P.M.!!! Tonight will be dry and cloudy with similar overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s/low 30s with lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s with lows in the upper 20s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 30s just above freezing with lows in the mid 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): mid 30s just above freezing with lows in the mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s just above freezing with lows in the mid to low 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s just above freezing with lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid 30s just above freezing with lows in the mid 20s.
Cascades and mountain pass: mid 30s just above freezing with lows in the mid 20s.
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy and drier as we continue this week. Temps will be slightly warmer with more of the region seeing the mid to upper 30s... almost back to normal. Not much going on as conditions stay calm and dry. Chances of sunshine throughout the week but very scarce.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: mid 30s and lows in the low 20s/upper teens.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: upper 30s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid to upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: upper 20s/low 30s during the day and dropping to the mid-teens.
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy and drier as we continue this week. Temps will be slightly warmer with more of the region seeing the upper 30s/low 40s... almost back to normal. Not much going on as conditions stay calm and dry. Chances of sunshine throughout the week but very scarce.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: mid 30s and lows in the low 20s/upper teens.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: upper 30s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid to upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: upper 20s/low 30s during the day and dropping to the mid-teens.
Friday:
Mostly cloudy and drier as we continue this week. Temps will be slightly warmer with more of the region seeing the mid 40s. Not much going on as conditions stay calm and dry. Chances of sunshine throughout the week but very scarce. SLIGHT chance of rain very late at night, but most likely Saturday.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 40s/low 50s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the mid-teens.
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of some light rainfall. A bit of a mix in the east slopes of the Cascades and the northern foothills of the Blues, but snow levels are above most of the lower elevations causing any precipitation to remain mainly rain. Little to no accumulation right now for any snowfall if flurries make it to the ground.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 40s/low 50s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the mid-teens.
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of some light rainfall. A bit of a mix in the east slopes of the Cascades and the northern foothills of the Blues, but snow levels are above most of the lower elevations causing any precipitation to remain mainly rain. Little to no accumulation right now for any snowfall if flurries make it to the ground.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 40s/low 50s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the mid-teens.
Monday:
Mostly cloudy with a bit more sunshine and drier as we begin next week. Temps will be slightly warmer with more of the region seeing the upper 40s/low 50s. Not much going on as conditions stay calm and dry.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 40s/low 50s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the mid-teen.
