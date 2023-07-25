This Week:
Seasonal temps return with a cold front passing through the region today. Temps will be pretty nice for the first half of the week as low pressure will push down from Canada and sit just above the US border. High fire danger as dry and windy conditions remain through Thursday morning with winds becoming slower each day. Tuesday will be gusty, but more localized to a few areas and slower speeds. Wednesday will be calmer and sunny with afternoon gusts near the Cascades plus temps slightly below average. A slow warm up as we approach the weekend climbing into the mid 90s by Saturday.
Boat Race Weekend:
Warm and sunny with highs hanging in the mid to low 90s. Should be fairly calm for the boat races with a slight breeze and little to no chop on the river. Cascades however will be breezy to gusty through each afternoon all week. Overnight lows will be warming up into the low 60s for almost everyone.
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
