Tuesday - Thursday:
Some light showers in the Palouse and Wallowas this morning as mostly cloudy skies kept the Columbia Basin warm in the upper 60s and low 70s. Yakima and the lower east slopes of the Cascades had a cooler start in the mid 50s to low 60s, slightly warmer than the Blues and Wallowas. Slow-moving or near-stationary thunderstorms will develop Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons with heavy rainfall, strong gusts, some lightning and small hail. Thunderstorms will appear in the Blues and Wallowas around lunchtime (noon) with showers and possible thunderstorms starting in the Cascades around 2 p.m. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. we could see some thunderstorms in the Simcoe Highlands and Umatilla to Pendleton. Partly sunny skies throughout Tuesday with showers and gusts calming down after 10 p.m.Wednesday will be a repeat of conditions with more sunshine, less of a chance of thunderstorms and temps climbing into the mid 90s as the upper-level trough overhead begins its shift east. Thursday will have sunny skies and temps moving into the upper 90s as a ridge of high pressure begins to dominate the PNW late Wednesday night.
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/46-49
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/46-49
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Friday through the Weekend:
High pressure remains through Saturday as temps Friday will break into the triple digits again. Sunny and hot as we go from June to July this weekend with daytime highs in the upper 90s. Sunday will be “cooler” in the mid 90s as a trough will move in to elevate wind speeds slightly. Still very sunny through the weekend with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains.
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
