Tuesday:
Climbing into the mid 90s for the lowest elevations with temps elsewhere getting up as well. A slight chance for a thunderstorm or two in the southern part of the Blues and the eastern part of the Wallowas. Lows tonight will be slightly mild with a few clouds in the upper 50s and low 60s and a gentle breeze.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 88-93/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/60-63
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/60-63
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/50-53
Wednesday:
Staying sunny and hot for the middle of the week with temps remaining at least 10-15 degrees above our normal for the start of June. That low pressure system from Tuesday will move a little further north and bring a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms towards La Grande and Ukiah with weaker storms moving north any time after 11 a.m. Most thunderstorms will be in northeast Oregon with a few strong ones making their way into southeast Washington later in the day. A thunderstorm or two may linger around the Wallowas and the eastern foothills of the Blue Mts. until early Thursday morning mainly becoming a light shower over Milton-Freewater. Lows will be warmer in the low 60s but temps can drop fast with strong, cool downbursts from local storms. Gusts will be 30-40 mph in these storms with quick, heavy rainfall and a chance for hail.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/55-58
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 88-93/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 95-98/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/60-63
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 92-95/60-63
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/50-53
Thursday:
Sunny and slightly “cooler” temps will be in the mid to low 90s again for the lowest elevations with that low pressure system moving north and weakening to bring in a few light showers for the Tri-Cities and up through Yakima. Still warm at night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Better chance for widespread thunderstorms in eastern Washington and Oregon with the more severe storms moving further northeast towards Spokane and the Palouse. Expect showers to continue into the late evening/early Friday morning hours and even waking up Friday with clouds and light showers around the region.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/46-49
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-91/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-94/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/54-57
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/46-49
Friday:
Mostly cloudy with morning showers and temps cooling into the mid 80s. Showers should be light and short with most ending mid-morning. A chance for afternoon sunshine as we see gradual clearing through the entire evening. Lows will be in the upper 50s and a few places could see the low 60s.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Saturday:
Gradual clearing of the clouds with partly sunny skies through Saturday. Overnight lows in the mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Weather begins to quiet down this weekend and bring in a ridge of high pressure.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Sunday:
Back to the 90s with sunny skies for the end of our weekend. A few clouds at night and some locally breezy conditions in the Cascades. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/53-56
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 86-89/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
East slopes of the Cascades: 77-80/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 75-78/51-55
Monday:
Hanging in the low 90s with sunny skies and some breezy conditions. Another hot week ahead as temps continue to slowly climb to the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-91/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-94/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/58-61
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
Tuesday:
Hot & sunny heading into the middle of the week with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-91/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-94/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/58-61
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
