Tuesday:
Flash Flood Warnings in the western portions of Yakima county near the Yakama Reservation until 7 p.m. Heavy rainfall associated with isolated thunderstorms will potentially cause localized flash flooding especially near burn scars, abnormally dry areas or steep elevations. If you see a flooded roadway do not drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown. Head for higher ground and move away from burned areas like Schneider Springs where flash flooding is most likely to occur. Thunderstorms will have strong gusts around 30 mph and move at a slow pace providing rain to fall in isolated areas. If you hear thunder, head inside and take shelter from the storm. Things calm down this evening after 10 p.m. with a few stray showers lingering around and partly cloudy skies. Muggy overnight lows in the low 60s and upper 50s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 87-90/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/58-61
East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 83-86/55-58
Wednesday:
We’ll see a repeat of Tuesday with less of a chance of thunderstorms and showers except the Blues and Wallowas in northeast Oregon will see a chance of early afternoon thunderstorms right around lunch time. Highs should be in the upper 80s and low 90s with evening lows in the lower 60s.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Thursday:
Very sunny and calm conditions begin to develop as we settle in under a ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week and get really hot. Drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen if you’ll be outside. People working outside should take breaks frequently and try to get their work done earlier while it is cool outside.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
Friday:
Could see records broken for daytime highs today and Saturday.
Temperatures for Friday:
Saturday:
Could see record daytime highs broken.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Sunday:
Temps will begin to slightly cool but we could still see some highs in the low 90s. Possible afternoon thunderstorms and evening showers as we wrap up the weekend.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/48-51
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/51-54
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 87-90/53-56
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 86-89/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/52-55
East slopes of the Cascades: 77-80/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 83-86/55-58
Monday:
Beginning of a cool down for much of the region as daytime highs drop back into the mid 80s. Still slightly above average temps, but to a more tolerable 5-10° above the norm.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/48-51
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 82-85/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 78-81/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 77-80/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-78/49-52
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/44-47
Tuesday:
We see a significant drop as we resume the decline back to normal temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Gusty conditions with clouds hanging out for everyone across the region.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Temps are hanging in the mid to upper 70s as we approach next week. Feeling cool!
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Thursday:
Temps are hanging in the mid to upper 70s as we approach next week. Feeling cool!
Temperatures for Thursday:
Friday:
Temps are hanging in the mid to upper 70s as we approach next week. Feeling cool!
Temperatures for Friday:
