We've got a warm front heading our way tonight, meaning our overnight lows will sit comfortably in the upper-50s in Tri-Cities. We are watching for some wind though, with wind gusts reaching up to about 40 miles per hour overnight. If you've got any Halloween decorations or empty trashcans outside, you might want to secure those before heading to bed tonight.
A few light showers across the region are starting to taper off, with Tuesday looking dry. The wind will continue into Tuesday though, with gusts near 40 miles per hour in the morning, and settling to 20 miles per hour by the afternoon.
We are going to see a nice and warm day out there for Tuesday though, with daytime highs reaching up into the 70s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
By Wednesday, everything calms down. We'll see some sunshine, calm winds and high temperatures right where they should be in the low-60s. The rest of the week and into the weekend is looking to remain calm, which will be a nice change after so much unsettled weather the last few days.