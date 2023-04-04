Partly sunny and a few early morning flurries in the foothills. A little breezy this afternoon with a slight chance for a couple of rain showers this afternoon and maybe a stray thunderstorm. Morning temperature in the 20s-30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Weak ridging will keep us dry and a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Increasing clouds Wednesday evening ahead of the next Pacific frontal system. The warm front will begin to push into the Cascades Wednesday night-Thursday morning with rain showers developing across eastern WA/OR. Snow levels will climb above pass levels with rain falling below 6,000 ft. Decreasing showers Friday as the front moves east, highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
The weekend looks mainly dry with just a slight chance for a stray shower on Sunday. Weekend temperatures in the low-upper 60s and lows in the 40s. Models continue to have problems with the weather systems early next week. But it still appears a frontal system will move across the Pacific Northwest early next week. A warm front arrives Monday with rain in the lowlands and mountains. This will be followed by a cold front on Tuesday with gusty winds, rain showers, cooler temperatures and falling snow levels in the mountains. We will need to watch rivers, creeks and streams flowing from the mountains for rising levels, but at this time flooding is not expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.