Below freezing tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s/low 30s.
Air stagnation advisory in place for Yakima County from Grandview to Naches until 10 AM Friday
Air quality is moderate to unhealthy in Sunnyside.
Patchy freezing fog in the foothills of the Blues tomorrow morning.Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 40s with foggy/cloudy conditions and a chance of rain across southeast/central Washington by 2 p.m. Light freezing rain for most of the region Friday night/Saturday morning.
Cascades could see a slight bit of snowfall for the mountain passes around 2-5 inches on Highway 12 and 3-6 inches on I-90 late Friday night and Saturday morning.
We will keep climbing in temps up to the low 50s by the end of the weekend with another chance of showers late Sunday night.
A trough will move through Sunday night bringing showers and some breezy conditions across the region.
Monday will remain mostly dry with a light chance of some flurries and rain in the morning, temps will drop to upper 30s low 40s.
Tuesday will partly sunny with temps in the mid to upper 30s and overnight into Wednesday we will see some more LIGHT rain snow mix across the lower elevations.
Mountain passes could see a couple inches again on Tuesday night.
