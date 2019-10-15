Tuesday evening will be cloudy and warm, with temperatures staying in the 40s overnight and calm wind. By Wednesday morning, we'll watch for big changes to hit our region.
The first of many systems will move into the Inland Northwest by mid-morning, bringing showers across the Cascades and Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. The Tri-Cities likely won't see rain until the evening. We'll watch for very similar conditions on Thursday. The snow level will likely be around 6000-7000 feet for this first storm, so we'll expect accumulations of 1-2 inches of snow in the Cascades in higher elevations. We'll also watch for gusty winds. Tri-Cities will see wind gusts up to 20 mph on Wednesday, 30 mph on Thursday and 35 mph on Friday.
Friday is a transition day, one system is moving out while another moves in by late evening. We'll still see breezy winds and a chance of showers, but the impacts will be less pronounced.
Saturday and Sunday, we see our best shot for widespread rain across the region. Tri-Cities has a 60% chance of seeing rain over the weekend, with wind gusts still likely around 30 mph. We cool down a little as well, we sit in the mid-60s all week, but temperatures drop down to the upper-50s and low-60s for the weekend. Snow levels will drop as well, likely down to 4000 feet. Be prepared for winter weather conditions if you traveling across the Cascades this weekend.
We watch for more rain on Monday and Tuesday, it's a little far out to tell exactly what we'll be expecting, but we'll watch for more rain and wind.
Be prepared for unsettled weather throughout the entirety of this seven-day forecast.