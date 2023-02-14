Happy Valentine's Day!
Clearing skies and decreasing wind this morning with lingering snow showers in the Blues. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon and cooler. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
High pressure builds into the region this evening with a dry and cool northwesterly flow, lows tonight will fall into the upper teens and mid 20s. Mostly to partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s. A weak disturbance on Friday will increase our clouds and bring a slight chance for snow showers in the Cascades. Partly sunny and dry on Saturday with highs near 50 and lows in the 30s.
A quick moving system arrives late Sunday-Monday will bring breezy winds to areas east of the Cascades and another round of mountain snow showers. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 30s. A much stronger system will push into the Pacific Northwest Tuesday with heavy mountain snow, lowland rain showers and gusty winds. Models are showing cold air racing into the region Tuesday night and if there is enough moisture leftover, we could see light snow by Wednesday morning in the Columbia Basin and adjacent Valleys. Stay Tuned!
