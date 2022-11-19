The snowpack in Washington state is off to a healthy start thanks to wet and cool conditions from the third week of October through the first week of November. As of November 19, snowpack is at 124% to 196% above the 1991-2020 median. The numbers are measured by the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s SNOTEL Sites.
With snowpack running well above average, ski resorts are announcing opening dates! While that’s good news for skiers and snowboarders, snowpack numbers change daily and early season numbers don’t guarantee the rest of the winter’s snowpack will be just as good.
However, with La Nina forecast for the third winter in a row, odds favor cooler and wetter conditions in the Pacific Northwest, which means more snow for the mountains. This is right in line with the seasonal outlook for the months of December, January, and February. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation for Washington and portions of Oregon.
