July 11th, 2023 Forecast
Weather Alert Day - Saturday and Sunday
-Triple digit temperatures in Lower Basin
-Take frequent breaks if outdoors
-Stay hydrated
-Wear sunscreen
Cooler temperatures this week but we'll heat back up this weekend. Currently, we have some lingering breezy to gusty winds from yesterday's low. Now we have two closed lows pushing Northeast through Washington into Idaho and Montana. After, a shortwave makes way with mostly clear and seasonal temperatures. However, we remain breezy to gusty mostly in the Cascades gaps.
Wednesday, we have another low moving through that can raise any fire concerns with low humidity and winds. Thursday, we shift a little as the low exits the area and we go back to somewhat seasonal average temperatures.. A ridge however builds off the coast and moves in over the weekend.
The ridge brings us the high 90s and low 100s, lower Columbia Basin will be in a Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday. We then start off next week with a low following the ridge which cools us a little. We'll sit in the mid to uppers on Monday. However, the upper-level low gives us winds into the West of the Columbia Basin and throughout Northcentral Oregon. Gusts could reach 35-45 MPH mainly in the Kittitas Valley, Simcoe Highlands and East of the Columbia River Gorge. If humidity levels remain low with the gusty winds, fire concerns could be high for the area.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday: Sunny and nice - 91/58
Wednesday: Mostly clear, breezy - 94/60
Thursday: Sunny and warm - 94/60
Friday: Sunny and warmer - 96/62
Saturday: HOT and sunny (WX Alert) - 100/63
Sunday: HOT and sunny (WX Alert) - 102/65
Monday: Sunny - 97/60
Yakima
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy - 89/57
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy - 90/58
Thursday: Sunshine! - 90/59
Friday: Sunny and nice - 93/60
Saturday: HOT - 97/62
Sunday: Sunny - 98/60
Monday: Cooler but warm - 94/57
