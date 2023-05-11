Tonight, it will be clear and calm with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
A warming trend has begun as a ridge of high pressures builds along the coast, this trend will bring abundant sunshine and unseasonably hot temperatures 10-20 degrees above normal. Highs on Thursday and Friday will jump up into the 80s. Highs for Mother’s Day weekend will jump to the 90s.
More hot weather for Monday and a few isolated thunderstorms may develop across the region.
Rivers, creeks and streams continue to run high and fast many at bank full and potential minor flooding early next week for the Naches River.
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Clear and Calm ... 50
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 88/53
Saturday... Sunny and Hot... 92/62 (Record: 97/1949)
Mother's Day... Sunny and Hot... 92/62 (Record: 101/1939)
Monday... Mostly/Partly Sunny, PM Shower/Stray T-Storm... 90/59 (Record: 97/1939)
Tuesday... Mostly/Partly Sunny, Stray PM Shower/T-Storm... 91/59 (Record: 96/2006)
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny and Hot... 91/59
Yakima
Thursday... Clear and Calm ... 49
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 84/53
Saturday... Sunny and Hot... 90/58 (Record: 96/1949)
Mother's Day... Sunny and Hot... 90/59 (Record: 95/1973)
Monday... Mostly/Partly Sunny PM Showers/Stray T-Storm... 88/59 (Record: 94/2012)
Tuesday... Mostly/Partly Sunny, Stray PM Shower/T-Storm... 88/58 (Record: 97/2006)
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny and Hot... 90/59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.