Happy last day of summer! Today we have a high of 80 in Tri-Cities and 74 in Yakima. Lows tonight will be 52 in Tri-Cities and 50 in Yakima.
Today through Saturday, an upper level ridge or high pressure is pushing east into our Pacific Northwest Region. Under this ridge we will see dry conditions and warmer temperatures.
Today's temperatures will be rising to the upper 70s to lower 80s. And upper level shortwave trough coming Wednesday will give us a mild breeze in the Cascades, the Basin and the Central Oregon in addition to a couple passing clouds with cooler temperatures.
Friday through Monday, we will continue to experience warm and dry conditions due to ridge of high pressure. Moisture will be limited with slight chance of light drizzle along the Cascades.