Relatively calm weekend ahead of us. We start off cooler this morning with a slight breeze. Daytime highs stay in the mid/upper 80s. Some places near 90s. Northeast Oregon has a slight chance of showers in the Blues this evening. The Columbia Basin is seeing some clouds still sticking around. The breeze stays throughout the Kittitas Valley and Cascade gaps for the weekend.
Monday we can expect another round of increased cloud coverage with a slight chance of stray showers in the Cascades, but relatively dry elsewhere. Dry and warm conditions continue into the rest of the week as temperatures stay in the 80s and slightly above normal.
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Mostly sunny, slight breeze - 88/58
Sunday: Mostly sunny, pm clouds - 89/60
Monday: Mostly cloudy - 88/57
Tuesday: Mostly sunny - 85/56
Wednesday: Mostly sunny - 84/57
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 86/57
Friday: Mostly sunny - 86/56
Yakima
Saturday: Mostly clear, breezy - 85/54
Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy - 87/56
Monday: Mostly cloudy - 85/54
Tuesday: Mostly sunny - 83/52
Wednesday: Mostly sunny - 82/50
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 84/52
Friday: Mostly sunny - 84/51
