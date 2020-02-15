Happy Saturday everyone there is sun on the way.
Saturday we have some clouds in the Tri Cities and in the Yakima Valley. Expect some scattered showers in Tri Cities and cooler temperatures in Yakima.
By Sunday we will see those clouds start to clear out and the sun start shinning through.
The sun will continue to stick around all through out next week and into next weekend with highs in the low 50's in both the Tri Cities and Yakima.
Saturday winter weather warning. In affect until Sunday 10 AM
- Mountain snow
- Northern Blues 8-15"
- Southern Blues 5-8"
- Cascades mild snow