Happy Fri-Yay! Sunny and warm this evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear overnight with morning lows in the 50s. High pressure will provide us with mostly sunny and warmer this weekend, highs in the mid 80s-near 90. A weak disturbance Saturday afternoon will catch a ride on the southwesterly flow, giving southeast Washington and northeast Oregon a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm between 4-10 PM. One or two showers may sneak into the foothills (including Walla Walla and Pendleton) tomorrow evening/night.
The ridge axis shifts east on Monday allowing a weak upper-level disturbance to swing through southern British Columbia and northern WA. This system will likely increase mid to high-level clouds and produce breezy to windy conditions (gusts 30 MPH) in the Kittitas Valley, highs in the mid 80s. High pressure returns Wednesday with more dry and warm weather through next Saturday. Highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 50s.
