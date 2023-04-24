Mostly to partly cloudy and a little windy today. A slight chance for stray showers mainly east of the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Morning temperatures in the 40s, near 60 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60.
An upper-level disturbance will provide the Columbia Basin and areas east a slight chance for a few showers this morning through afternoon. Instability may be strong enough for an isolated thunderstorm in the Blues later this afternoon-early evening. Strong ridging builds into the Pacific Northwest overnight-Tuesday. This ridge will not budge this week setting the stage for a significant warming trend with temperatures maxing out in the mid 80s by Saturday!
Models are suggesting the ridge will begin to move east on Sunday as a weather system moves inland. We can expect increasing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the low 80s. Cooler air arrives Tuesday behind the front with gusty winds and highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s.
