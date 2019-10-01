Tuesday night is looking pretty nice, with calm wind and clear skies, though temperatures are still below average. Tri-Cities will another 32 degree overnight low, with Yakima getting down to 31. We will have the potentially to a frosty morning again on Wednesday, though the Freeze Warning has expired for most of the region.
Portions of northern Oregon will still see that Freeze Warning Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for places like the Simcoe Highlands, areas surrounding The Dalles, and for the Grande Ronde Valley. Be aware that crops, sensitive plants, and outdoor plumbing could all be damaged with temperatures getting down below freezing in those areas.
Looking to Wednesday, we are warming up a little across the region, looking for a daytime high in the mid-60s. These temperatures are still 10-15 degrees below average across the region, but at least we're warming up.
Daytime highs look to hold steadily in the mid- to upper-60s through the weekend, with a slight chance of showers on Thursday evening.
By early next week, temperature return to normal up into the low-70s in the Tri-Cities and upper-60s in Yakima. Aside from those Thursday showers and cooler temperatures, we're looking for a pretty calm next seven days.