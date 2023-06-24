Breezy out in the basin tonight. An upper-level trough sitting over the PNW. There are some thunderstorms throughout Central Oregon making way toward Northeast Oregon and parts of Southeast Washington. We'll continue to see the chance for thunderstorms in the upper elevations. The isolated thunderstorms are mainly overnight.
A repeat of the tonight's weather again on Sunday and Monday. The concern at the start of the week is floods in the burn areas. In the middle of the week, the Colombia Basin will be warmer and dry. We warm up to 10 degrees above normal by next weekend.
As we see the warmer near triple digit temperatures, remember to stay hydrated. Planning to hit the river? wear a lifejacket and be aware of how fast the river is running. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Keep your pets safe during the increasing temperatures.
Tri-Cities
Sunday: Breezy and sunny, chance of mountain t-storms - 90/61
Monday: Sunny, chance of stray showers - 91/62
Tuesday: Mostly sunny - 92/63
Wednesday: Mostly sunny - 93/65
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 94/66
Friday: Sunny and HOT - 96/64
Saturday: Sunny and HOT - 97/63
Yakima
Sunday: Gusty and sunny - 88/59
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy - 89/60
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, evening clouds, chance of mtn showers - 90/61
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mtn stray - 91/61
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warming up - 92/60
Friday: Sunny and HOT - 94/62
Saturday: Sunny and HOT - 95/63
