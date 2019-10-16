We are watching for the possibility of some showers out there tonight, and wind gusts up to about 20 miles per hour. The good news is that we'll be staying pretty warm overnight thanks to that cloud cover. Our overnight lows will stay up in the 50s tonight.
The wind sticks around for Thursday, with wind gusts expected up to 30 miles per hour. Scattered showers are possible tomorrow as well, though our best chance for rain will probably be in the evening in Tri-Cities. Friday is kind of a transition day as one system moves out and another starts to move in by the evening.
Saturday will see the strongest impacts of this unsettled weather pattern. We'll likely see showers with gusts up to 40 miles per hour during the day. If you have outdoor weekend plans, be prepared for it to be wet and windy. The storms weaken as we roll into Sunday and early next week, though a slight threat of wind gusts and scattered showers remains.
As of right now, it looks like we dry out by Wednesday of next week, but that's assuming we've nailed the timing of every single system moving through. It's possible it will move out a little earlier, or linger a little longer, we'll have a better idea as we get a little closer.