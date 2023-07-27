T'was the night before Water Follies and the temperatures were NICE! No triple digits in sight this weekend. We'll stay relatively "cooler" than years past with slightly breezy conditions. Peak winds for Saturday will be in the 8-15MPH range and not much of a concern. If anything, it may be helpful for those in the cockpit to cool off after a round. Throughout the Cascades and the gaps however, we see gustier winds. Fire danger remains high as the moisture/humidity level is low and the temperatures are in the low to mid 90s.
Starting Sunday, we cool down slightly and the dry conditions continue into the start of the week. The fire concern continues into the start of the week with breezy winds and we return back to seasonal average temperatures. By mid-week, we start to warm up once again into the mid and possibly upper 90s. Overnight lows however, won't be as warm as the last couple weeks. Lows will be within the mid 50s to upper 50s range with clear to mostly clear skies.
Tri-Cities
Friday: Mostly clear and breezy - 92/60
Saturday: Sunny and breezy - 94/61
Sunday: Sunny - 90/58
Monday: Sunny and dry - 89/57
Tuesday: Sunny and dry - 91/60
Wednesday: Sunny and higher fire danger - 94/62
Yakima
Friday: Sunny and GUSTY - 90/58
Saturday: Sunny and GUSTY GAPS - 92/59
Sunday: Sunny and cooler - 88/56
Monday: Sunny and dry, high fire danger - 88/58
Tuesday: Sunny and dry - 92/60
Wednesday: Sunny 96/61
