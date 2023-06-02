Calm weather day with climbing temps in the mid 80s and lows in the 50s. Gusty in the Kittitas Valley this afternoon/evening and early Saturday morning. Everywhere else will stay breezy. Next couple days will be sunny then mostly clear in the evenings. Over the weekend, temperatures begin to climb in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.
An upper-level low in California pushes some moisture North into Oregon. Any rain chances will stay in the Southeastern Wallowa Mountains. Moisture then moves out and we'll see the temperatures starting to increase some more. By Tuesday, an upper low from British Columbia moves in. Starts to make its way West on Wednesday, this will allow for a slight chance of stray showers in the Blues and Foothills overnight into Thursday. By Friday, temperatures seem to be looking about 10-15 degrees above normal. Starting today, temperatures gradually increase by about 5 degrees daily.
As temperatures increase, we'll see more people heading to the river to cool off. It's important to remember water safety and wear your lifejacket. Water temperatures are still cold so you can lose control of your muscles if you aren't expecting cold water.
Heading on a camping trip or lighting a campfire in the backyard? Friendly reminder to make sure the fire is fully out before leaving it unattended. Use a lot of water to make sure it's out. If it's too hot to touch, you probably shouldn't be leaving it unattended.
Tri-Cities
Friday: Sunny and nice! - 85/53
Saturday: Sunny and breezy - 89/57
Sunday: Warming up - 91/60
Monday: Sunny & HOT - 94/62
Tuesday: Sunny & HOT - 96/65
Wednesday: Mostly clear, Mtn stray - 98/67
Thursday: Mostly clear/partly cloudy - 94/62
Yakima
Friday: Sunny and gusty (Kittitas Valley) - 83/54
Saturday: Sunny and breezy - 86/55
Sunday: Sunny - 89/57
Monday: Warming up - 91/60
Tuesday: Sunny & HOT - 93/61
Wednesday: Sunny & HOT - 95/63
Thursday: Sunny, cooling down - 92/60
