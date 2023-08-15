Weather Alert - Excessive Heat until 11 PM Thursday. 
Weather Alert - Potential for Critical Fire Weather... Thursday-Friday Evening
 
Excessive Heat Warning - Until 11 PM Thursday 
  • Temperatures: 100 to 110
  • Stay Hydrated
  • Take Breaks
  • Avoid outdoor activities between 10 AM-5 PM
  • Never leave anyone/pets alone in vehicle
Fire Weather Watch - Thursday Afternoon-Friday Evening
  • Gusts 25-35 MPH
  • Fires spread rapidly
  • Extreme fire behavior is possible
  • No outdoor burning
Here's a look at some of the Record Highs from across the region today!
Yakima - 105 (Old record 103 in 2021)
Hermiston - 106 (Old record 104 in 1933)
Pasco - 109 (Old record 104 in 2021)
Ellensburg - 107 (Old record 102 in 2008)
Dallesport - 107 (Ties old record of 107 in 2008)
Spokane - 102 (Old record 99 in 1901)
Lewistown - 109 ( Old record 105 in 1897
 
Clear and warm tonight with morning lows in the 70s.  Record breaking heat again Wednesday and Thursday, highs 102-107.  Heat relief arrives Friday and Saturday with a dry "cool front", unfortunately winds will increase ahead of the front Thursday.  Resulting in wind conditions Thursday afternoon-Friday with gusts 25-35 MPH.  This will likely create critical fire weather danger across the region (see above Fire Weather Watch).
 
Looking better this weekend with near average daytime highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.  An upper-level low off the coast of northern CA will kick a little moisture and instability into the Blues Sunday afternoon/evening for a slight chance for a few stray showers/t-storms.  Monday will see another chance for stray showers/t-storms and maybe even into the lower elevations (10% chance).  Highs Monday in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the 50s.  Tuesday night-Wednesday morning we will see another upper-level disturbance swing through the Pacific Northwest with a chance for a few stray showers.  The best chance will once again be in the mountains.
 