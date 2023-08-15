Weather Alert - Excessive Heat until 11 PM Thursday.
Weather Alert - Potential for Critical Fire Weather... Thursday-Friday Evening
Excessive Heat Warning - Until 11 PM Thursday
- Temperatures: 100 to 110
- Stay Hydrated
- Take Breaks
- Avoid outdoor activities between 10 AM-5 PM
- Never leave anyone/pets alone in vehicle
Fire Weather Watch - Thursday Afternoon-Friday Evening
- Gusts 25-35 MPH
- Fires spread rapidly
- Extreme fire behavior is possible
- No outdoor burning
Here's a look at some of the Record Highs from across the region today!
Yakima - 105 (Old record 103 in 2021)
Dallesport - 107 (Ties old record of 107 in 2008)
Spokane - 102 (Old record 99 in 1901)
Lewistown - 109 ( Old record 105 in 1897
Clear and warm tonight with morning lows in the 70s. Record breaking heat again Wednesday and Thursday, highs 102-107. Heat relief arrives Friday and Saturday with a dry "cool front", unfortunately winds will increase ahead of the front Thursday. Resulting in wind conditions Thursday afternoon-Friday with gusts 25-35 MPH. This will likely create critical fire weather danger across the region (see above Fire Weather Watch).
Looking better this weekend with near average daytime highs in the mid 80s-low 90s. An upper-level low off the coast of northern CA will kick a little moisture and instability into the Blues Sunday afternoon/evening for a slight chance for a few stray showers/t-storms. Monday will see another chance for stray showers/t-storms and maybe even into the lower elevations (10% chance). Highs Monday in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the 50s. Tuesday night-Wednesday morning we will see another upper-level disturbance swing through the Pacific Northwest with a chance for a few stray showers. The best chance will once again be in the mountains.
