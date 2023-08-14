Weather Alert - Excessive Heat until 11 PM Thursday.
Excessive Heat Warning - Until 11 PM Thursday
- Temperatures: 100 to 110
- Stay Hydrated
- Take Breaks
- Avoid outdoor activities between 10 AM-5 PM
- Never leave anyone/pets alone in vehicle
Sunny and hot this evening with temperatures in the low 100s until 8 PM. Clear and warm overnight with morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. The dangerous heat continues tomorrow with afternoon highs 105-110... Yuck! Stay cool and safe!
Heatwave - Dangerous heat and record-breaking temperatures will hold strong through most of the work week...
A blocking weather pattern will maintain a strong ridge over the Pacific Northwest through Thursday while a thermal trough continues building north. The thermal trough will be overhead tomorrow producing the hottest day of the week. The thermal trough should shift slightly east Wednesday and Thursday providing us with "slightly cooler" temperatures. With that said, temperatures will still be in the triple digits and close to breaking records.
Increasing wind Thursday and Friday as an upper-level trough begins to drop south out of the Gulf of Alaska. This will result in a tightening of the pressure gradient as a surface front slides south along the British Columbia coast. Hot, dry and windy conditions will produce a high fire danger towards the end of the week. A Red Flag Warning may be needed Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will cool into the mid-upper 90s on Friday as the front moves inland pushing the ridge axis to our east.
Heat relief this weekend as the front moves into eastern WA/OR allowing the temperatures to drop into the 80s! Some monsoonal moisture and an upper-level disturbance will us a slight chance for a few stray showers on Sunday. Models suggest a better chance for scattered showers next Monday with highs in the low 80s.
