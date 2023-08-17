Weather Alert - Critical Fire Weather... Until Friday 9 PM
Mostly cloudy, gusty 25-35 mph and mild overnight with morning lows in the 60s. Partly sunny, cooler and windy tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 90s.
Red Flag Warning - Thursday 10 AM-Friday 9 PM
- Gusts 25-35 MPH
- Fires spread rapidly
- Extreme fire behavior is possible
- No outdoor burning
Air Quality Alert until Monday at 9 AM - Wildfire smoke will produce moderate to unhealthy air quality at times. Smoke models are suggesting a little improvement in air quality Friday with strong westerly winds pushing the smoke to our east. However, it will be short-lived as a northerly flow returns Friday night into early Saturday morning. This will push smoke from the Canadian wildfires south into WA/OR.
Air Quality Alert - Until Monday 9 AM
- Most of Eastern WA including the Columbia Basin and Kittitas County
- Moderate to Unhealthy air quality at times
- Sensitive Groups (lung and heart conditions) should limit time outdoors
A weak upper-level low off the northern coast of CA will send a little moisture and instability north into Oregon Friday afternoon. This will give central OR and the Blues a slight chance for showers/t-storms. Cooler air spills over the Cascades this weekend with highs in the mid 80s-near 90.
The wild card in the forecast for early next week is Hurricane Hilary which is currently 430 miles south of Cabo San Lucas. The National Hurricane models has Hilary moving north this weekend and weakening as it moves over cooler water off the Coast of Baja California. By Sunday evening Hilary will be sitting just south of California as a Tropical Storm producing flooding rain over southern CA and NV. As Hilary moves north on Monday it will dissipate and get absorbed by a cut-off low along the central coast of California. Subtropical moisture will be transported north as it wraps around the low. Models are not handling that moisture very well and are unsure of the exact placement. Right now, it appears the along and to the east of Hwy 395 has the best chance for showers and t-storms late Monday through Tuesday. Depending on the strength of the moisture plume there may be the potential for heavy rain... Stay Tuned!
Ridging returns next Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine, highs in the mid 80s-near 90.
