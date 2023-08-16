Weather Alert - Excessive Heat until 11 PM Thursday.
Weather Alert - Critical Fire Weather... Thursday-Friday 
 
Excessive Heat Warning - Until 11 PM Thursday 
  • Temperatures: 100 to 110
  • Stay Hydrated
  • Take Breaks
  • Avoid outdoor activities between 10 AM-5 PM
  • Never leave anyone/pets alone in vehicle
Red Flag Warning - Thursday 10 AM-Friday 9 PM
  • Gusts 25-35 MPH
  • Fires spread rapidly
  • Extreme fire behavior is possible
  • No outdoor burning
Here's a look at Record Highs from across the viewing area today!
Pasco - 107 (record: 106/1942)
Hermiston - 107 (record: 105/1933)
Ellensburg - 105 (record: 105/2008)
Yakima - (record:102/2020
 
Record breaking heat this evening between 100 to 107.  Temperatures do not drop below 90 until after 9 tonight.  Hazy and warm overnight with morning lows in 60s-70s.  Hazy and hot tomorrow with highs in the triple digits.  Increasing Thursday afternoon through Friday night will result in a high fire danger across the region.  Wildfires in Canada, Washington and Oregon are producing poor air quality across the region tonight.  The air quality should improve tomorrow afternoon with increasing wind.
 
Heat relief arrives Friday and Saturday with a dry "cool front".  Unfortunately, winds will increase ahead of the front Thursday and will continue to remain gusty Friday as the front moves across the region.  Highs will be in the low-mid 90s Friday and mid 80s-near 90 this weekend.  An upper-low arrives Sunday night-Monday with a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm, the best chance will be in the Blues.  Loving the temperature forecast for next week with highs in the mid-upper 80s!