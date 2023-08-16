Weather Alert - Excessive Heat until 11 PM Thursday.
Weather Alert - Critical Fire Weather... Thursday-Friday
Excessive Heat Warning - Until 11 PM Thursday
- Temperatures: 100 to 110
- Stay Hydrated
- Take Breaks
- Avoid outdoor activities between 10 AM-5 PM
- Never leave anyone/pets alone in vehicle
Red Flag Warning - Thursday 10 AM-Friday 9 PM
- Gusts 25-35 MPH
- Fires spread rapidly
- Extreme fire behavior is possible
- No outdoor burning
Here's a look at Record Highs from across the viewing area today!
Pasco - 107 (record: 106/1942)
Hermiston - 107 (record: 105/1933)
Ellensburg - 105 (record: 105/2008)
Yakima - (record:102/2020
Heat relief arrives Friday and Saturday with a dry "cool front". Unfortunately, winds will increase ahead of the front Thursday and will continue to remain gusty Friday as the front moves across the region. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s Friday and mid 80s-near 90 this weekend. An upper-low arrives Sunday night-Monday with a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm, the best chance will be in the Blues. Loving the temperature forecast for next week with highs in the mid-upper 80s!
