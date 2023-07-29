Red Flag
Weather Alert... High to critical fire danger with gusty winds.
 
Red Flag Warning until Sunday at 8 PM 
  • Critical fire danger
  • Winds: W 10-20
  • Gusts: 25-35 MPH
  • Fires spread rapidly
  • No outdoor burning
Breezy and mild tonight with lows in the 50s-60s.  Breezy and cooler tomorrow with gusts 20-25 MPH, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.  The breezy winds may cause some issues for the boats on the Columbia River Sunday afternoon.
 
Upper-level low is currently sitting of the northern coast of Vancouver Island this evening and will slowly move inland across central British Columbia tonight-tomorrow.  This will result in breezy to gusty westerly winds especially by Sunday afternoon/evening.  The ridge axis will shift east Sunday and Monday with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 80s-low 90s.  
 
An upper-level trough will dig south in the Pacific Ocean as another ridge builds north into the Pacific Northwest Tuesday through Thursday.  This will produce a southwesterly across the region with a slow warming trend.  A weak disturbance moving north will give the Blues a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Thursday and Friday.  Highs in the low-mid 90s.  Strong ridging this weekend will send the temperatures to near 100 by Sunday.