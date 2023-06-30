Weather Alert - Saturday 11 AM-11PM... Critical Fire Danger.
Sunny and hot this evening with temperatures in the 90s. Clear and mild tonight with lows in the low-mid 60s. Sunny, hot, dry and windy tomorrow with gusts 25-30 mph, locally 40 mph in the Kittitas Valley. Highs Saturday in the low-upper 90s.
Red Flag Warning - Saturday 11 AM to 11 PM
- Critical Fire Danger
- No Outdoor Burning
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- Extreme Fire Behavior is Possible
A weak front and upper-level disturbance will ride over the ridge Saturday in British Columbia. This will flatten the ridge out a bit and tighten the pressure gradient leading to breezy-gusty winds. Look for increasing wind after 11 AM with the strongest during the late afternoon and evening hours. Slightly cooler temperatures will spill over the Cascades with highs in the low-upper 90s Saturday and upper 80s-low 90s on Sunday.
The ridge builds inland early next week setting us up for a mini heat wave Wednesday-Saturday with highs in the mid 90s-low 100s.
