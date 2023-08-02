Weather Alert 3 - 9 PM - Fire Danger... Yakima north into the Kittitas Valley.
Hazy and seasonably hot this evening increasing winds in Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. These gusty winds will increase the fire danger there until early today. Evening temperatures in the low-mid 90s. A few clouds overnight with lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Partly Sunny tomorrow with a chance for t-storms in the Blues, highs in the low-mid 90s.
Red Flag Warning... 3-9 PM - North Central Yakima County into the Kittitas Valley and North.
- Critical Fire Danger
- Wind: NW 15-25 MPH
- Gusts: 30-35 MPH
- Fires spread rapidly
- No outdoor burning
Monsoonal moisture arrives tomorrow afternoon/evening in the southern Blues of OR. This will likely produce scattered t-storms with abundant lightning and gusty winds near the storms. Fire danger will increase significantly Thursday and Friday due to lightning. Lower elevations will remain dry with breezy afternoon winds in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.
Red Flag Warning... Thursday 11 AM-Friday 11 PM - Southern Oregon Blues
- Abundant Lightning
- Gusty outflow winds 25-35 MPH near t-storms
- Limited rainfall with t-storms
- Fires spread rapidly
Low pressure develops in southeast WA Friday and may produce a few stray t-storms in the lower elevations. The low stalls out through Sunday morning with enough instability to keep a slight chance (10-20%) for stray showers/t-storms in the forecast. The best chance will be in the mountains. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s and lows in the 60s. An upper-level disturbance will arrive late Monday through Tuesday with a chance for scattered showers/t-storms across the region, highs in the 90s. The attending surface front will push east of the viewing area by early Wednesday morning, highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.
