We are in a Weather Alert today and tomorrow for a Red Flag Warning.

Red Flag Warning - 11 AM Saturday to 8PM Sunday.

-Low humidity levels

-Warmer Temperatures

-Winds: 15-25 MPH

-Gusts: up to 35 MPH

-Mainly focused on the East slopes and Cascades Gaps.

Beautiful day out on the Columbia today. It'll be a nice low 90s today and tomorrow before cooling down a bit on Monday. The Red Flag Warning puts us in the weather alert today until tomorrow. The dry conditions with gusty winds and warm temperatures can cause small fires to spread fast. As far as the winds in the lower basin, not much to worry about, especially for the racers.

Heading into next week, we start with temps in the low 90s and then warm up by Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, we start to warm up with some clouds sticking around. There's a VERY slight chance of some scattered showers just passing through in the upper elevations of the northern Blues and Wallowa Mountains. By next weekend, we warm up into the mid/upper 90s near triple digits with mostly sunny skies.

Tri-Cities

Saturday: WX Alert Day Warm and breezy - 94/62

Sunday: WX Alert Day Warm and breezy - 91/60

Monday: Sunny and cooler - 90/58

Tuesday: Sunny - 92/60

Wednesday: Sunny, PM Clouds - 94/64

Thursday: Sunny, PM Clouds - 96/66

Friday: Sunny - 96/64

Yakima

Saturday: WX Alert Day Sunny and gusty - 91/60

Sunday: WX Alert Day Sunny and gusty - 89/58 Monday: Sunny and breezy - 88/58 Tuesday: Sunny - 90/60 Wednesday: Sunny, PM clouds - 93/64 Thursday: Sunny, PM Clouds - 94/64