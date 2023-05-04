Weather Alert... Strong-Severe Storms this afternoon-tonight.
Stray morning showers/T-storms in the Cascades and Yakima/Klickitat Counties. Otherwise, partly cloudy and breezy today with more widespread showers/t-storms developing late this afternoon and evening. Any storm that does develop could be locally strong-severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, hail and lightning. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
The upper-level low that has been over northern California for days has finally started to move north towards the Pacific Northwest. This low is bringing with it the ingredients needed for strong-severe storms... Warm moist air, instability, lift and shear aloft. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area into Idaho under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 - Lowest Risk) for severe storms this afternoon-tonight.
Strong-Severe T-Storm Risk... What to expect this afternoon-tonight
- Gusts: 50-60 MPH
- Hail: 1" or larger
- Locally heavy downpours
- Urban street flooding
- Lightning
The flood threat continues the weekend for many rivers across the Pacific Northwest. Snowmelt an locally heavy rain associated with thunderstorms will keep the flood threat continuing through the weekend.
Flood Watch until Friday Evening... All rivers in the following counties
- WA: Chelan, Okanongan, Whitman, Garfield, Asotin
- OR: Union, Wallowa
- ID: All counties south of Sandpoint, ID
- Note: The Naches River at Naches is currently not under a watch/warning, but the river forecast does show minor flooding starting Friday morning, cresting 6" above flood stage Saturday morning and falling below flood stage Sunday.
The upper-level low will stall over the region Friday resulting in a windy, cool and wet day. Gusty winds tomorrow will generally range from 30-35 mph, but stronger in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 40-45 mph. Highs will struggle to climb into the lower 60s. We could see a few leftover stray showers Saturday as the low exits the region. Sunday looks dry and cool with highs in the mid 60s. A low dropping south from the Gulf of Alaska will arrive Monday with a chance of showers through Tuesday morning. Highs in the mid-upper 60s and lows in the 40s.
High pressure returns next Wednesday with sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low-mid 70s. The warming trend should continue through next Friday with highs climbing to near 80 degrees.
