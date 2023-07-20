Weather Alert - July 20th Evening Forecast
National Weather Service:
Today was THE hottest day of the summer so far. 103° was reported at the Pendleton Airport today. Ellensburg reached its own previous record of 101°. Last time it reached that temperature was in 1946.
Next few days:
Clear and calm night ahead. Triple digits again tomorrow in the lower basin call for a Nonstop Local Weather Alert Day. It'll drop into the mid-upper 90s throughout the weekend. However, still hot, low humidity and breezy to gusty winds can bring a Red Flag Warning over the weekend. This may also raise fire concerns over the weekend. A SW flow brings slightly cooler temperatures towards the end of the weekend.
A cold front off the coast makes its way over with cooler temperatures, the winds die down and the humidity levels drop. Closely behind is a trough that weakens the temps but still keeps them near normal for July. We can expect winds to increase in the overnight hours.
Tri-Cities
Friday: Weather Alert Day Sunny, HOT and slightly breezy - 100/63
Saturday: Sunny and HOT - 99/62
Sunday: Sunny and clear skies - 94/61
Monday: Sunny - 90/60
Tuesday: Sunny, "cooler" and breezy - 88/58
Wednesday: Sunny - 90/60
Yakima
Friday: Sunny and breezy, Gusty Kittitas Valley - 98/64
Saturday: Sunny and breezy - 96/63
Sunday: Sunny and clear skies - 92/60
Monday: Mostly sunny - 87/58
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler - 86/59
Wednesday: Sunny and cooler - 89/60
