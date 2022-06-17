AM showers in Yakima and east slopes today.
Some clouds will move out late this AM and then we will see some sun. Late afternoon clouds will join our highs in the upper 70s.
Overnight rain will continue for the Cascades and pick up in the Blues leading to some heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms.
Southeast Washington and northeast Oregon could see thunderstorms throughout the morning on Saturday.
Central and eastern Washington will see a chance of thunderstorms during the day Saturday.
These T-Storms will move northeast on Sunday out of our area.
Coolest day of the weekend will be Father's Day/Juneteenth with highs in the mid to low 70s.
