- Heavy rain forecast for tonight and Saturday with much of the showers dying off Sunday pm
- Cooler this weekend with temps warming up again on Tuesday.
- Flood watch for the Yakima County and parts of the Blues starting today at 8 a.m. and going until Sunday 5 p.m.
- Most of the rain today will happen this afternoon before people make their commute home.
- Off and on showers for this afternoon/early evening.
- Heavy rainfall expected overnight/early Saturday morning before 4 a.m.
- Good chance of thunderstorms tomorrow.
- Afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s today with lows tonight in the mid to high 50s.
- Saturday should be around the same with temps colling down to the low 70s and upper 60s on Sunday and Monday.
- Less of a chance of a shower Sunday morning and even less on Monday.
- Ridge of high pressure on Tuesday gives us something to look forward to as we try to get through this cool, cloudy and wet weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.