  • Heavy rain forecast for tonight and Saturday with much of the showers dying off Sunday pm
  • Cooler this weekend with temps warming up again on Tuesday.
  • Flood watch for the Yakima County and parts of the Blues starting today at 8 a.m. and going until Sunday 5 p.m.
  • Most of the rain today will happen this afternoon before people make their commute home. 
  • Off and on showers for this afternoon/early evening. 
  • Heavy rainfall expected overnight/early Saturday morning before 4 a.m. 
  • Good chance of thunderstorms tomorrow. 
  • Afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s today with lows tonight in the mid to high 50s. 
  • Saturday should be around the same with temps colling down to the low 70s and upper 60s on Sunday and Monday. 
  • Less of a chance of a shower Sunday morning and even less on Monday. 
  • Ridge of high pressure on Tuesday gives us something to look forward to as we try to get through this cool, cloudy and wet weekend. 