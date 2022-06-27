Scorcher out there with temps around 105!

Heat advisory in effect until 11 pm Monday night.

Slight chance of a thunderstorm over the Cascades and east slope late Monday night/early Tuesday Morning.

Maybe slight chance for a thunderstorm over the Blues, but I'll keep an eye out for that.

Lows tonight in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Cooler and breezy on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine out there.

Tomorrow's highs in the upper 80s/low 90s.

Continue to cool through Wednesday before warming up to the mid/upper 90s on Friday for July.

Chance of another small shower on Saturday night/Sunday morning right before the Fourth of July.

Take it easy in the heat and drink LOTS of water.