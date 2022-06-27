Scorcher out there with temps around 105!
Heat advisory in effect until 11 pm Monday night.
Slight chance of a thunderstorm over the Cascades and east slope late Monday night/early Tuesday Morning.
Maybe slight chance for a thunderstorm over the Blues, but I'll keep an eye out for that.
Lows tonight in the upper 60s/low 70s.
Cooler and breezy on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine out there.
Tomorrow's highs in the upper 80s/low 90s.
Continue to cool through Wednesday before warming up to the mid/upper 90s on Friday for July.
Chance of another small shower on Saturday night/Sunday morning right before the Fourth of July.
Take it easy in the heat and drink LOTS of water.
