- Drizzle and overcast all day, a small break in the late morning for a little bit of sunshine.
- Possible afternoon thunderstorms.
- Flood watch for NEOR and Yakima counties through Monday Morning.
- Stay safe if you go near rivers they are moving faster and higher and are much colder with the heavy rainfall.
- Afternoon highs near the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50.
- Small break in showers tonight after 5 p.m. with rain picking up in the Blue Mountains Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m.
- Cooling down through Monday with back-to-back low pressure systems, Ridge of high pressure moving in Tuesday to warm us up and dry us out for the middle of next week.
- Be careful for ponding in low level areas and hydroplaning on roadways during heavy rainfall.
- Heaviest rainfall expected during Thunderstorms over the weekend.
Weather Forecast Saturday, June 11
Sigmund Seroka
Currently in Kennewick
75°
Mostly Cloudy
75° / 60°
2 PM
77°
3 PM
77°
4 PM
77°
5 PM
77°
6 PM
76°
