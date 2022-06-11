  • Drizzle and overcast all day, a small break in the late morning for a little bit of sunshine. 
  • Possible afternoon thunderstorms.
  • Flood watch for NEOR and Yakima counties through Monday Morning.
  • Stay safe if you go near rivers they are moving faster and higher and are much colder with the heavy rainfall.
  • Afternoon highs near the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50. 
  • Small break in showers tonight after 5 p.m. with rain picking up in the Blue Mountains Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. 
  • Cooling down through Monday with back-to-back low pressure systems, Ridge of high pressure moving in Tuesday to warm us up and dry us out for the middle of next week. 
  • Be careful for ponding in low level areas and hydroplaning on roadways during heavy rainfall. 
  • Heaviest rainfall expected during Thunderstorms over the weekend. 