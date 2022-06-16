Cloudy start today.
Decreasing clouds throughout the day.
Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s again today.
Clouds come back tonight for a repeat night of lows in the mid to low 50s.
Possible morning showers in the Cascades on Friday could lead to a light rain falling on Yakima, Ellensburg, Sunnyside and a few other places in the East slopes of the mountains.
Low pressure system will keep the clouds coming through Sunday as we see rain over the blues late Friday night.
Rain could build overnight on Friday with thunderstorms possible on Saturday morning for the Blue Mountains and the surrounding foothills.
Cooling down on Saturday into the mid to low 70s on Sunday for Father's Day and Juneteenth.
Warming back up to the 80s by the early part of next week.
