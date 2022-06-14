Sunny and drier today.
Maybe some patches of fog around the region but mostly clear start for everyone.
Plenty of sunshine today with temps a little warmer than yesterday reaching the low 70s.
Very windy conditions today with wind speeds reaching 25-35 mph. Gusts over 30 mph.
Beginning of a warming trend today that will continue through Friday.
A very slight chance of some showers this weekend but will keep an eye on that throughout the week.
Flooding rivers should begin to decrease starting today with the lack of precipitation today.
