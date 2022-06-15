Sunny and warmer today with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Not much for precip in our region today except for a renegade shower through the Cascades later this afternoon.
Most we will see in our skies today is a couple clouds increasing through the late afternoon into the evening.
As for flooding like we saw in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater, the rivers should be dropping in height and speed over the next couple of days.
There are currently no alerts for flooding in our area.
We will see another chance for some light showers on Friday morning before you wake up as a low pressure system in Oregon will launch some moisture north into our neck of the woods.
Could lead to some thunderstorms but will mostly rain in the upper elevations with a sprinkle coming to the lower elevations.
Saturday shows the best chance for showers as we begin to cool slightly over the weekend from the low pressure system that will replace the current ridge of high pressure.
