This week:
Air quality has significantly improved and much of eastern Washington is seeing clear, sunny skies for the middle of our week. Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with cleaner air in the afternoon and more sunshine. Thursday, we warm up to the mid and upper 80s with another sunny day before clouds move into the region Friday Morning to bring a second round of showers for the end of the week mainly over the Cascades plus a few through the Tri-Cities before 7 a.m. Friday.
This Weekend:
Temps will sit in the mid 90s Saturday and upper 90s Sunday as we see partly cloudy skies, a little breeze, and a chance of showers Sunday evening/Monday morning. Monday we see a chance of some more showers through Tuesday afternoon with temps hanging in the mid to low 90s.
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/58-61
Yakima: 88-91/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 89-92/59-62
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 87-90/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 70-73/53-56
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 95-98/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 94-97/60-63
Yakima: 93-96/60-63
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 90-93/59-62
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 89-92/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 73-76/53-56
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/58-61
Yakima: 88-91/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 89-92/59-62
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 87-90/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 70-73/53-56
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/58-61
Yakima: 88-91/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 89-92/59-62
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 87-90/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 70-73/53-56
